Tech News

Google Lens in the computer browser

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Google Lens is a very useful visual search engine in the mobile world. It allows us to capture images of our environment and obtain information about them, something fundamental in tourism, or even to eliminate doubts about who is someone who appears on a billboard on the street, to give two examples.

The fact is that Google Lens exists as an application on the mobile. On the desktop it doesn’t make much sense, since we can’t go around the world taking photos with the webcam, but it could be used to facilitate uploading photos to the search engine (something that is done today with the images.google camera icon. com)

Android will make it easy to open links using official applications

Apparently Google Search is testing the Google Lens feature on desktop for some users. In the image above you can see the appearance in incognito mode that they show on 9to5google.com, next to the search field, next to the voice microphone.

Something like this facilitates image search access, since anyone could upload a photo with a single click without previously accessing the Google image search.

The icon invites you to upload a photo or drag an image from the standard file picker for Google to display the “Visual Matches” that we are used to seeing from the traditional search engine.

At the moment it is only a test, there is no evidence that it is a function that will be implemented permanently, but there are already several users who are seeing the icon in the Chrome browser using the Apple operating system.

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

