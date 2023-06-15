Google Lens gains skin problem detection feature

- Advertisement -

Google Lens has gained a new image search feature that allows you to get more information about any irritation that has appeared on a user’s skin. With the apps on iOS and Android you can search skin, lip, nail or scalp problems. “Just take a photo or upload a photo through Lens and you’ll find visual matches to inform your search,” reads Google’s blog post. However, the company stresses the importance of seeking advice from a physician, as results are informational only and not a diagnosis.

Tool of this genre has been tested by the company for a few years – a preview was presented at the developer conference in 2021, using photos and survey responses. At the time, the feature could recognize up to 288 different conditions, getting it right 84% of the time. - Advertisement - Google now points out that the tool is undergoing market testing for a limited release, which already has a European seal of approval, but has not yet been evaluated by the FDA, the American regulatory and public health agency, equivalent to Anvisa over there. Despite the advantages, this type of use of the tool ends up transferring responsibility to the user, without establishing itself as a diagnostic resource. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Now Offers 3 Months Free Apple TV Plus and Apple Music

One criticism of this type of software is that it is less accurate for people with darker skin tones. According to The Guardian, there is a lack of skin type category data in many freely available image databases used to train AI systems, and a lack of images of dark-skinned individuals in databases that included these. information. Building on that, Google partnered with Harvard professor Ellis Monk to promote his Monk Skin Tone Scale, or tone scale, and best practices for how it can be used in AI development. The search giant says its teams have been using the scale for their ethnographic research tasks and impartiality tests.

