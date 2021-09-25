Google launches to update almost all its applications for iOS 15, what do they improve?

When a new operating system arrives with many new features in some sections, it is time to rejoice and start trying everything, to see how it works, but of course, if third-party apps do not also get on that same update cart, things start badly. And unlike other occasions, from Google they have preferred not to leave things for later and taking advantage of the release of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 last Monday they have published a good battery of updates. Of course, it must be said that in some of the cases, we are faced with improvements in the operation of the apps on the iPad screen, which are, without a doubt, the ones that have received the most news with iPadOS 15. For example, the presence one of the famous widgets that already brightened the lives of iPhone users with iOS 14 last year 2020. So it’s time to take a tour of the App Store to tell it to download everything new that has come to the store. What improvements do we find? As we told you, the most important news are found in the speed that Mountain View has taken to put into circulation its first widgets for iPadOS 15 with two of its most popular applications: on the one hand, that Google Photos, which lets us go to the home screen our last memories, and on the other YouTube Music, which month after month is adding users to that figure achieved a few days ago of more than 50 million subscribers. Thus, for example, the musical application shows in that widget access to the player, to control what we listen to to decide to stop it, pause it or start listening to the next (or previous) song. In addition, when references to albums or artists appear, this module becomes a direct access that, when pressed, takes us to its page, without going through other sections that are not of interest to us at the time. But not only widgets live the user who has just updated to iOS 15 or iPadOS 15: the “Concentration” mode is another of the great additions to the Apple ecosystem and that is why from Mountain View they warn that their apps are already integrated into the perfection, blocking any notification in case the user decides to include them within the apps that must be kept silenced. As Google describes in its maps app, “If you are navigating somewhere with Google Maps, we will still notify you when you need to make a turn or if there are changes to your route, such as road closures or unexpected traffic. But notifications that they are not as urgent or do not require immediate action will go directly to the Notification Center, where you can refer to them when it is most convenient for you. ” This is also the case with Gmail, Meet, Tasks, Maps and Home.