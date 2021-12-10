Google launches the Stadia app for some LG TVs, is yours one of them?

Google has decided to conquer televisions around the world and not only those with Android TV will be the destination of its famous Stadia cloud video game platform, but wants to spread throughout other ecosystems that allow you to have an official app with the same functionality as that found on a mobile, a computer, a tablet, etc.

The fact is that a few hours ago Stadia has begun to reach another territory, that of LG televisions, one of the leading brands in the market and that has its own operating system: webOS, the old heir to the glories of that mythical electronic planner company that was Palm. Well, if you have a Smart TV that meets the requirements, you can now connect a wireless controller and start playing … Madden 22?

Is my television compatible?

As LG itself has published on its official blog, Stadia will be compatible with all television models that are capable of running versions 5.0 and 6.0 from webOS. That means that all the models that were launched from the year 2020 and the present 2021 are within that segment, so all the previous models are (for now) outside.

Stadia on an LG Smart TV. LG

Stadia in these cases will save users from having to connect a Chromecast Ultra since the remote works outside of the television itself, thanks to its Wi-Fi connectivity that links it to the network we have at home. In this way, the Smart TV only worries about sending us the streaming signal of the game, without having to manage any parameters of the gamepad or anything similar. Another thing is if we use any other Xbox or PlayStation model, which needs a wired or wireless installation.

In all cases, LG televisions will be able to play Stadia content at resolutions up to 4K at 60 frames per second and HDR10, in addition to 5.1 surround sound in those cases in which we have an audio equipment capable of expressing these characteristics. Of course, remember that to have access to these UltraHD games you have to be Pro Stadia members, which means an expense of 9.99 euros per month that, in addition, gives us access to a collection of games that we can enjoy without need. to buy them.

We’ll see if Google is capable of bringing Stadia to 2019 or 2018 models to accommodate more users who might be interested in enjoying next-generation games without having to buy a console.