Google launches new update for Android Auto, but without big news

O Google released the latest version of Android Auto so that everyone can download. It is the variant 9.7 of the application that allows the smartphone to connect with the car and release a system for the user’s car. Something that stands out in this case is the fact that the application was updated without a beta.

In general, the application does not seem to have big news, but it is not known for sure what the implementations were, since the company does not disclose a list with the new attributes. In addition, the appearance of the system has not changed and continues with the same look. Including, the current appearance was presented at CES 2023.