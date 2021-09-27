Google launches its customizable illustrations so you can design your profile photo

Starting today, the new ones arrive on our Android devices. google artwork, a new tool that will allow us create our profile picture from our Google account protecting our privacy.

Many people stop to represent your digital image They use a photo of themselves, other people put a photo of their pet, and other people use their profile picture to show their hobbies or causes they support, but some people who want to protect their privacy did not find any option that will help them add easily a profile photo, until today.

This is Google Illustrations

Google Illustrations, or Google Illustrations in Spanish, they are new customizable illustrations that will help the user to create their profile picture from your Google account and that will be shown in all the company’s producers, such as Gmail, Maps, Contacts and the Workspace application suite.

In the next few days, from the Android applications of Gmail and Google Contacts Users will be able to change their profile photo for the new Google illustrations by following these steps:

Opens Gmail or Contacts:. Tap on the profile picture to open the menu. Click on the profile photo again. There you can change your profile picture for a new illustration.

Google will offer us a large selection of illustrations of different categories, and with a design inclusive and versatile according to the company. But this is not all, the best of all is that you can customize these illustrations by changing the colors of its elements to create a unique image.

With this novelty, users can now choose a photo from Google Photos, select a photo from the gallery or customize a Google illustration when they go to change their profile photo from their Google account.

The illustrations of Google will begin to be activated in the applications of Gmail and Google Contacts in the coming days, and in the coming months they will reach the rest of applications and the versions of its products on iOS and Web.

Via | Google

