Google launches interactive page showing all the services it offers

Google is one of the most powerful companies on the planet, both in terms of revenue and the number of services it offers, which can be overwhelming for many people.

In the case of Google Cloud, this platform has a wide variety of tools to meet the needs of developers. Thinking about this, Google took on the task of creating an interactive poster that presents all Google Cloud services grouped by categories.

This is how the poster distinguishes the services and tools offered by Google Cloud in different areas such as computing, storage, applications, analysis, among others.

At the moment of observing the poster, it shows an appearance that resembles that of a periodic table, in which, when placing the cursor on any box, a figure is shown on the reverse. brief description of that service.

Although all the services presented and described here are focused on use by developers, the way in which everything is organized never ceases to amaze.

In addition to this, a PNG file of the poster has been made available in case you want to take a look at this material in high resolution.

Another platform where you can find services structured in this way is Microsoft’s Azure with a list created by Alexey Polkovnikov, Microsoft Cloud Architect.

And it is that, there comes a point where there are so many tools that these platforms have, that it is necessary to have support material that facilitates their general observation. In this way, developers will be able to be aware of all the tools that these companies offer to carry out their project.

You can have the opportunity to access this poster by clicking HERE.