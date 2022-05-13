Google launches ‘Connected Health’ to sync your fitness data with Google Fit, Fitbit, Samsung Health and more

Google has a new health and fitness app. Google Fit and Fitbit are now joining Health Connect by Android (Connected Health in Spanish), which has been launched today on Google Play under early access so that the first users can try this new tool now.

the app connected health It comes to offer an easy and simple way to share data between your sports and health applications without compromising privacy. As we will see below, a new history and permissions manager for our health and physical activity data.

This is Health Connect

connected health It will store all our data and health and physical activity in the same place, which will allow us to synchronize all that data with the rest of the health and sports applications that we have installed.

In the near future, compatible sports and health applications will request a permission to access the data of connected health. As users, we can decide what data each application can read or write through its permission managerin addition to seeing which applications have recently accessed our data.

connected health It will manage all our data on physical activity, body measurements, sleep, vital signs, cycle tracking and nutrition, showing the history of records and allowing us to partially or completely delete the history.

The app itself will not sync your data to the cloud, it works offline and is open source. It will be the connected applications that will be in charge of synchronizing our data in the cloud. The application will be in Android 13 a new adjustment of the operating system.

As expected, GoogleFit Y Fitbit will be among the first compatible applications, which will also be joined Samsung Healthcare, LeapFitness, MyFitnessPal Y Withings among other.

This means that in the future we will be able to use the Samsung Health application to be able to consult the data of a Fitbit bracelet, to cite an example.

