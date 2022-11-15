Google launches app to centralize user health data

Google has developed a new app called ‘Health Connect‘ (“Connected Health, in Portuguese) that concentrates physical activity data collected by various platforms in a single place, such as Peloton, for example, which with the novelty can be synchronized with MyFitnessPal, WeightWatchers and Lifesum, in addition to other apps .

The app was developed in partnership with Samsung helping to standardize the sharing of information between the various fitness services. Most health data is collected by accessories such as smart watches or bracelets and stored in proprietary apps, such as Zepp Life, in the case of Xiaomi.