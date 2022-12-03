Google launches Android TV 13, here’s everything new in the update

Google announced the arrival of Android 13 on Android TV OS. This update includes additional performance and accessibility improvements that will help TV app developers.

Google has just started rolling out its new Android 13 update for Android TV. The latest release includes new APIs to help developers deliverhigh-quality experiences to users on all devices with their engaging apps.

Android TV 13 is therefore not focused on changes at the user interface level. This new version is available for ADT-3 as well as Android TV emulator. Developers will also have the option to test on the regular Google TV or Android TV interface as needed. Developers will therefore be able to create new applications easily to provide the best possible television experience.

What’s new for Android TV 13?

Thanks to this update, it will now be possible to change definition and default refresh rate on supported HDMI devices“ for a more reliable reading experience “, according to Google.

There is also a change on the audio side, since applications will now be able to choose the optimal audio format without having to start playback first. Finally, it can be noted that different keyboard layouts will be better supported and will allow game developers to reference keys by their physical location.

It’s unclear when the update will arrive on all devices such as Nvidia Shields or Chromecasts, since the latest Chromecasts with Google TV only received an Android 12 update earlier this year. year. The update could therefore take a few weeks to reach all compatible devices. he is also hard to say for sure which TVs will update to Android 13, but TVs released in 2022 will likely be compatible. We will have to wait for the declarations of each manufacturer to be sure.