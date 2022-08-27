Google launches Android Automotive 13 with new features for automakers and Bluetooth “Gabeldorsche”

Last Thursday (25), Google launched 13 software as the next generation of the company’s operating system for vehicles. This version is based on Android 13, bringing an interface and functions adapted for use on multimedia screens in cars, highlighting for inserting the new stack “Gabeldorsche”.

A changelog released last week by the developer confirms the main news that arrive with the announcement of this new version, such as new APIs that can be explored by assemblers, a new Privacy Panel for managing application permissions and more.