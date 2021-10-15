Google launches a website dedicated to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Pixel Fold?

Google and Samsung they have formed a great alliance. Both firms have been collaborating on different projects for some time. And the closest example we have in the latest version of Wear OS, which has been developed jointly by the two companies, being the operating system used by the recently introduced Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. And it seems that the big G also wants to boost sales of the Korean company’s folding phones.

Or this is what emerges through the new web page that Google has just published, available through the following link, and that is dedicated to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3.

Titled “The Future Unfolds,” this web page shows all the features of Samsung’s latest folding phones, ways to get the most out of it, plus the ability to buy the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 through different operators or Samsung’s own website.

Google warms up for the Pixel Fold

Google web design

The truth is that the web does not make much sense. What is Google promoting Samsung’s folding phones for? And not only that, since throughout this month the Mountain View-based company has surprised by publishing different Advertising videos of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 where they show the benefits of these terminals.

The only logical explanation for this movement by the big G is that eThis website that they have launched will serve as a platform to promote the different folding phones with Android.

Although, at the moment only Samsung models appear, so it surely has more to do with the collaboration that both manufacturers have. Recall that rumors point to the possibility that Google is working on a Pixel Fold that would use folding screens from Samsung.

We have hardly any details of this foldable phone from Google’s Pixel family other than it is designing it jointly with Samsung. But what is clear is that The internet giant knows that the future lies in folding phones.

And tIt makes all the sense in the world that both firms launch this new website to promote their products. Today the price of these devices makes them affordable for few pockets, and even so Samsung’s Galaxy Z family is working very well. And taking into account that in a few generations the price will begin to drop significantly, it is a fact that the future is in folding devices, and Google wants to be the great banner accompanied by its new ally, Samsung.

