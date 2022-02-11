Google kicks off Android 13, starting with developer version

When Android 12 is not yet widespread enough, and Android 12L, the version for large screens and other devices, is still in development, Google begins to shape the next version of Android: android 13.

This time, the company has opted for a release schedule slightly different from that carried out for Android 12. From Google they will launch two releases for developers and then a beta version already for the month of April, a month before Android 12 in 2021. Basically, they hope to have Android 13 ready for its launch in August.



The first developer version was just released today, and developers will be able to get it for their devices. downloading the system image on them. After its installation, they will be able to receive the successive updates wirelessly.

This version is compatible with the following Pixel phones: Pixel 4 (XL), Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, and is also present in the Android emulator itself.

Some of the most outstanding novelties

As usual, in principle few changes are seen for users, but this version has already revealed that Google plans to extend dynamic themes to app icons, so the developers themselves will have to provide icons of their applications in a monochrome way, so that they can be colored dynamically.

It will also feature a new dedicated photo and video picker for the entire systemjust as it already exists for documents, and can be used by any application safely from the API, without the need to enable access to that application to all the content available locally and in the cloud.

Google also wants applications can know the closest Wi-Fi networks without asking for location permission.

There are also new Project Mainline modules for Bluetooth and ultra-wideband, which allow independent updating directly from Google Play, thus avoiding waiting for Google or the manufacturer itself to release a full system update.

Android 13 will also allow specific applications to be in a different language than the language configured on the device itself, or even users to incorporate quick settings tiles a click away, and in any case, it is also better prepared to work in tablets, folding phones, and Chromebooks, thus collecting some of the aspects that are still being worked on in Android 12L.

More information: Developer blog