Google Keep, you will soon be able to format the text

Google Keep is preparing to become an even more complete and, consequently, useful tool. This time we are not talking about changes or graphic updates – see the new icon proposed in 2020, or the Material You arrived later – but the possibility to format the textusing for example the italicsthe Bold or the underlined . Well yes, despite the app has nine years on its shoulders (the opening image shows the original image from 2013), these simple stylistic variations were not yet possible. But things are about to change.

It is thanks to the teardown of the APK carried out by 9to5Google that we become aware of this news: let’s be clear, there is still nothing visible, since everything is still hidden between the lines of the code but unless Google decides to change its mind (and why should it?) we should soon find a much more effective Keep app on our smartphones Android and, we hope, iOS and web.

The version indicted and the 5.22.182.00within which there are traces of the functionality that allows the user to modify the text, formatting it as desired.

The icons in each style correspond to those used by Documents, Slides, and Sheets

Bold

Italic

Underline

Once the format function is activated, it will be possible view its controls including what the text comes with restored. Those who carried out the teardown believe that the novelty will be introduced not so much with an update, but rather server side. In short, installing the latest version will not enable the function yet and we will be forced to wait. The timing, as can be guessed, are not Note.