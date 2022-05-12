Google Keep wants to look like Word: the app prepares to enter the formatted text

We are still hungover after the inaugural keynote of the Google I/O 2022. This event served for Google to present news of all kinds. From the long-awaited Pixel 6a to a preview of the Pixel Watch and even the Pixel 7. In between, news at the software level for both Android 13 and native apps.

Applications like Google Keep come fully into this last area. This, despite being one of the best note apps on Android, is still lacking in features. Google did not officially announce relevant changes to it, but from 9to5Google they have already been able to know of a more than possible long awaited change.

A basic of any text editor for Google Keep

You always have to know how to differentiate a text editor from a note app. The first is used for a more complete writing, with all kinds of formats, the possibility of adding images, tables, graphs and all kinds of elements. In the second, we find some useful apps for quick notes or to always have some specific data at hand. However, that’s not to say that a note app can’t drink from the essence of a text editor.

It is in this area that the more than predictable upcoming novelty of Google Keep moves and that is that the app would allow adding text in bold, italics, underlined or strikethrough. An extremely simple and easy to apply function, but one that is tremendously useful for highlight content in notes. And no, despite being something so trivial, Google Keep did not offer (and does not offer at the moment) this possibility.

As revealed by 9to5Google, version 5.22.182.00 contains the following references to this format change in its code, coinciding with the one that other Google apps such as Documents, Spreadsheets or Presentations have.

Source: 9to5Google

So everything points to the fact that we will finally be able to create notes that are not pure plain text on Google Keep. Although, as they warn from the aforementioned medium, this function is not yet available to everyone and will probably be introduced through an upcoming update via the Play Store. Likewise, they point out, correctly in our opinion, that it should also reach the iOS version, although there are no indications yet in this case.