Google Keep makes it easier to take notes from your tablet

Google Keep improves the way to present notes when we are from an Amdroid tablet.

Take advantage of the large screen of the tablet to implement a new dynamic that will make it easier to scroll through the notes or edit them without problems.

Google Keep has a new way to view notes from the tablet

- Advertisement -

If you like applications to manage notes that are simple and practical, surely you have gone through Google Keep. It is one of those easy-to-use apps that has all the basic functions to create and manage notes.

You can add reminders, customize notes with colors and backgrounds, add images or drawings, organize them into tags, and even invite other users as collaborators. In addition, it has an interface that makes it easy to use on mobile.

On the other hand, managing Google Keep notes from the tablet is not so comfortable. Or maybe that will become a problem of the past with the new update that Google is releasing.

As mentioned in 9to5google, Google Keep has a new design for Android tablets that makes it easier to create and manage notes. For example, one of the big changes in this redesign is that it now has a dual-pane view.

- Advertisement -

That is, when you open the Google Keep app on the tablet you will find two columns, which will allow you to see your list of notes on the left, and the content of the note you select on the right. So you can click on each note to see its content without having to constantly change the interface.

Of course, you can change this view at any time. Just by clicking on the option that appears in the search bar, you can go from full screen to dual screen, or vice versa.

This will allow you to use the two-column screen when you want to search for a note or make a quick edit, and go full screen when you want to focus on creating or reviewing a specific note. A practical way to take advantage of the tablet screen and improve the user experience.