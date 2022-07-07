HomeTech NewsHow to?Google Keep has a split-screen image sharing feature

Google Keep has a split-screen image sharing feature

Tech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
google keep.jpg
google keep.jpg
If you use Google Keep as your favorite notes app, you will find a new feature with its latest update.

Beyond the options that we find within the app, the new version of Google Keep brings a new dynamic that will allow us to interact with other apps on the mobile.

How to drag and drop images from Keep to other apps

Google Keep has many options that make it easy to manage notes and to-dos. It not only allows you to categorize them, assign color and labels, but also allows you to share them with other users.

And now it adds a new dynamic to “drag and drop images” that we save in our notes and take them to other apps, or from these to Keep. If you want to try this new function you must follow these steps.

Apple wants to get you back in shape with Apple Watch: here is the Apple Fitness + service

First, make sure you have the latest version of Google Keep and have the app in split-screen view. Next, find the app we want to use to send or receive the images. When we have both apps open we can start the process of dragging and dropping the images we want.

This function can be of great help to us in different contexts, since it saves us having to transfer images using third-party apps. One detail to keep in mind is that this new feature does not work with all the apps you have installed on your mobile. For example, you can test its dynamics with Google Photos and WhatsApp, but you’ll see that it still doesn’t work if we try it with the Gmail app.

On the other hand, keep in mind that the drag and drop process between Keep and other apps is not instant, since we are working with different servers. So it may sometimes take longer than we expect.

If even following these steps you see that this new feature still does not work for you, check that you have version 5.22.242.00.90 of Google Keep.

