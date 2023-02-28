Google is working to integrate its image-generating AI into Gboard

It seems that Google is working on one even more powerful version of Gboard’s Emoji Kitchen – such a significant leap forward that the technology will probably even adopt an entirely different name. In a nutshell, the Mountain View giant is trying to integrate what is called a generative AI, ChatGPT or OpenAI DALL-E style into its virtual keyboard. In fact Imagen, this is the name of the software, operates in an absolutely analogous way to DALL-E: the user describes to the AI ​​the image he wants through a few short sentences, as if it were a chat, and this generates it.

Colleagues of 9to5google have found references to a self-styled “Image Keyboard” rummaging through the resources of the latest Beta version of Gboard, the 12.7.05.507749191 in distribution very recently. Apparently, at this stage Google plans to offer it to the user as a quick connect option. To clarify a little better, it is the line of icons that appears above that of numbers, which by default offers links to settings, insertion of GIFs and stickers and access to the clipboard; using the three-dot menu alongside, you can replace the default choices with a variety of other shortcuts. Here, Imagen Keyboard should be one of these, at least to see the current state of work.