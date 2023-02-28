Google is working to integrate its image-generating AI into Gboard

It seems that Google is working on one even more powerful version of Gboard’s Emoji Kitchen – such a significant leap forward that the technology will probably even adopt an entirely different name. In a nutshell, the Mountain View giant is trying to integrate what is called a generative AI, ChatGPT or OpenAI DALL-E style into its virtual keyboard. In fact Imagen, this is the name of the software, operates in an absolutely analogous way to DALL-E: the user describes to the AI the image he wants through a few short sentences, as if it were a chat, and this generates it.
Colleagues of 9to5google have found references to a self-styled “Image Keyboard” rummaging through the resources of the latest Beta version of Gboard, the 12.7.05.507749191 in distribution very recently. Apparently, at this stage Google plans to offer it to the user as a quick connect option. To clarify a little better, it is the line of icons that appears above that of numbers, which by default offers links to settings, insertion of GIFs and stickers and access to the clipboard; using the three-dot menu alongside, you can replace the default choices with a variety of other shortcuts. Here, Imagen Keyboard should be one of these, at least to see the current state of work.
Imagen was announced last May; Google claimed an unprecedented level of photorealism and also noted that human reviewers generally preferred Imagen’s results over those of similar competing technologies, including OpenAI DALL-E version 2, both in terms of of the pure quality of the images and from that of relevance to the source text. According to what has emerged so far, Imagen should also be superior at processing long and complex text and in the more articulated compositions – that is the placement of various elements in space, especially in depth.
For completeness, we recall that Emoji Kitchen is also an AI-based service, albeit less advanced: substantially the software creates a “mix” of Emojis in the standard library defined by Unicode (for example, cherries + laughing face = laughing cherries, as shown in the example image above). The images thus created are not shared as regular Emojis, but as stickers; in practice they cannot be inserted together with other text in a message.