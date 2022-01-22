Google is working on an AR headset to compete with Apple, Meta

Recent reports suggest that Google has already launched projects related to the production of augmented reality or AR headsets. This line is thought to be available by 2024 and its goal would be to rival Apple AR and Meta in the market. What we know Meta’s foray into AR and VR devices has already positioned it as a top player in the field, alongside Microsoft and Apple. But nevertheless Google’s failure with its Google Glass (GG) a few years ago he made them abandon this field of research and although years later he would have the GG available to companies, it is known up to now that they would be again interested in producing for consumers. According to TheVerge, Google would already have its own AR prototype with a team of at least 300 people working in isolation in the headset, on the outskirts of the San Francisco Bay. The name of the project is known as “Iris Project”. We know broadly that the design of the first prototypes are similar to ski goggles. It is said that in principle they would have processors belonging to Google and would work under android system, but this does not completely rule out the possibility that an exclusive operating system is being developed.

The plans for this new augmented reality headset from Google, for now, do not necessarily require connection of a cell phone. However, Google would pretend to use its own database for remote processing and rendering of all graphics which will be broadcast on the headset.

When would the Google AR headset come out?

Unspecified sources from The Verge indicate that Google would have planned the premiere of its AR headset for the year 2024. Although this could refrain from a rather distant panorama of a concrete plan, given the early prototype they have obtained.

The place where the so-called Iris Project is currently being carried out has been in the making for some time. Clay Bavor, head of AR and VR at Google, would have created the facilities in November 2021, however in 2019 the company would already start with its projects in AR, Bavor mentioned for CNET: