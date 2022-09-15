Google, is there also a Pixel Mini? According to a rumor, yes

- Advertisement -

With the iPhone 14 Apple has withdrawn from the mini market, but may be interested in pulling the “disappointed” share. The sales of the smallest iPhones in the range, after the two generations iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 13 mini, were evidently not such as to justify the development and maintenance costs, therefore the occupation of a “slot” within the range, now assigned. to iPhone 14 Plus.

On the Android side, however, the dynamics and consumer preferences may differ (and it would not be the first time, after all the relevant public differs and not a little). The bold ASUS Zenfone 9 recently arrived and convinced us a lot precisely for the balance between size and performance / autonomy, and now too, to Digital Chat StationGoogle would be seriously considering launching into the compact top-of-the-range segment.

Asus Zenfone 9 68.1 x 146.5 x 9.1 mm

5.9 inches – 2400×1080 px Apple iPhone 13 Mini 64.2 x 131.5 x 7.65 mm

5.42 inches – 2340×1080 px Google Pixel 6a 71.8 x 152.2 x 8.9 mm

6.1 inches – 2400×1080 px

Let’s be clear: it would not be an initiative to be implemented in time for the debut of the Pixel 7, already scheduled for October 6. It seems more like there are operations in progress in view of 2023, even if to tell the truth the Chinese informant did not speak of dates or timing. But if the indiscretion is accurate, the works would be more than concrete: there would already be the code name of the device, neila.

According to the information gathered, Google imagined the Pixel Mini as a small-sized Pixel 7 or 6, so with it same hole in the display for the front camera and one posterior surface characterized by the transverse fascia which gave personality to the two generations of Google smartphones of the new course.

REAL PROJECT? WE WILL KNOW SOON

The hypothesis launched by Digital Chat Station is undoubtedly fascinating for those who continue to prefer smartphones from use comfortably with one hand and that disappear once in your pocket, white flies these days. The informant has above-average reliability from him, his predictions are often accurate. However, the fact remains that usually the devices that Google works on are anticipated by lines of code and still none neila was surprised by some developers.