Google is still developing face unlock for its Pixels | Rumor

The saga of face unlock on Pixel smartphones continues: colleagues of 9to5google have found that internally the development is still ongoing, and this point comes to think of a launch concurrently with the Pixel 7, and in the meantime some background has emerged in relation to the Pixel 6.

But before continuing it is advisable to take a step back and reconstruct the main stages of the story so far. The feature last appeared in the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, which had specialized hardware (including Soli radar). A few months before the release of the Pixel 6, non-definitive marketing material had leaked that specifically mentioned it. Again through rumors, it emerged that it was removed almost close to the launch of the devices (and that it was only planned for Pixel 6 Pro). Over the next few months, several clues emerged that suggested that Google was continuing to work on it, and there was thought of a debut on the occasion of the QPR3 of Android 12, but this was not the case. BECAUSE ONLY ON PIXEL 6 PRO AND NOT ON PIXEL 6

It is important to make a clarification first: the functionality is highly anticipated because Google is aiming for an algorithm that works without the need for dedicated sensors and optics. As we know, many Android smartphone manufacturers offer unlocking with the face simply based on the front camera, but with results far from those that guarantee solutions with dedicated hardware – see for example Apple’s Face ID. It is reasonable to expect that Google will instead want to bring something more refined and precise to the market, able to compete with the best in the industry.

Keeping in mind what is explained above, it is possible that the reason for the exclusivity (planned, at least) for Pixel 6 Pro should be sought in the front camera sensor same. On the 6 Pro there is a Sony IMX663, while on the 6 there is an IMX355 also from Sony. There is no need to focus too much on the difference between the two acronyms, because Sony has a somewhat erratic approach in the nomenclature of its sensors, but certainly the IMX663 has a key advantage over the other: the support for DPAF technology, that is Dual-Pixel Auto-Focus (not to be confused with PDAF, Phase-Detection Auto-Focus).

The two front cameras of Pixel 6 (SX) and Pixel 6 Pro (DX). From iFixit.

Ever since the Pixel 2, the DPAF is used by Google to create depth maps for portrait mode. And precisely the depth map (simplifying: 3D) is a key element for a reliable, precise and above all safe reconstruction of the face. Google also has a sophisticated algorithm that obtains the depth of objects simply by observing their movement (even here, a simple RGB sensor is enough). The final ingredient of the recipe is of course machine learning that allows you to refine everything, especially in the Tensor chips that rely so much on AI.

BUT DEVELOPMENT CONTINUES

Recent discoveries in the Android source code indicate that Google has not given up anyway, despite the release so far (reliability and power consumption problems are still cited). Specifically, Google would have provided a boost in CPU power for one second in order to speed up processing. Although, we reiterate, for now it is useless, this change has already been distributed to the Pixels with the security patches of June.

As we said, eyes are now on Pixel 7 (especially the Pro model at this point) which will be launched this fall. But the question remains: what’s going to happen to Pixel 6 Pro? Will Google be able to bring the functionality to the previous generation flagship, or will it ultimately come to the conclusion that its hardware simply isn’t up to par?

