Google is rumored to pay Apple for Chrome.

Apparently, Google pays Apple a portion of all search revenue from Chrome on iOS, which sounds like a non-compete agreement.

A new report released today by The Register claims that Google is “paying Apple a portion of search revenue.” from Google Chrome for iOS.

“This could explain why Apple hasn’t launched a competitor search engine or invested in developing its Safari browser to make it a credible competitor to Chrome.” claim news.

Google revenue streams.

One of the main components of Apple Services’ revenue is the multi-billion dollar payment it receives annually from Google in exchange for being the default search engine on the iPhone, iPad and Mac.

Although this agreement is being investigated by the authorities, a report published today by The Register He says that the financial relationship between Google and Apple includes another key element.

Quoting “a source familiar with the matter“, the report claims that Google pays Apple “a portion of the search revenue generated by users of Google Chrome on iOS”.

The amount that Google pays to Apple under this agreement is not explicitly stated.

This deal was also reported by Bloomberg in 2020:

“Apple also gets a share of search revenue from certain Google apps, like Chrome, installed on iPhones, iPads and Macs, according to a person familiar with the deal who asked not to be named in light of the private business deals.”

Google pays Apple, what does The Register say?

According to The Register, Google pay to Manzana a portion of the revenue from search queries made by users of the app Google Chrome for iOS.

This is on top of Google’s officially recognized search revenue and has the UK Markets and Competition Authority concerned. (CMA).

The Register says this revenue sharing is part of the UK Markets and Competition Authority investigation.

CMA report.

As part of its evidence, the report points to a curious phrase in the 365-page report that the CMA posted last year:

“Google pays Apple a share of iOS search traffic revenue in the following contexts: In consideration for Google being the default search provider in Safari, Google pays Apple a share of Safari search traffic revenue; and under the terms of various commercial agreements, Google pays Apple a portion of the revenue from search traffic (X)….”.

“Under these agreements, Apple receives a significant portion of revenue from Google’s search traffic on Safari and (X) on iOS devices.”

“Under these revenue sharing agreements, if (X) or Safari successfully compete with an iOS user, Apple will not receive all of its share of search traffic revenue, but only a portion of it (i.e. that is, income to which you were not previously entitled). Consequently, these revenue-sharing agreements reduce incentives for cross-browser competition on iOS.”

The CMA has not ruled on the matter and the report of The Register is based on British regulatory documents published in June 2021.

These documents contained reduced information, and the publication assumption is that references to Chrome in iOS.

It’s not clear why the UK regulator didn’t want to publish what it allegedly found during its investigation, but there are three sections where it does. One of them explains why the CMA she is worried about the situation.

Regardless of the source of revenue sharing, the CMA He argues that money means Apple has a greater incentive to maintain the status quo than to create a competitor.

Google and Apple hidden relationship.

Apple and Google They want the case to be filed due to lack of evidence of a horizontal agreement between the two companies, but the investigation of the CMA now seems to suggest that such an agreement does exist.

According to The Registerthis could explain the reluctance of Manzana launching a competing search engine or developing Safari to the point of making it a credible rival to Chrome on macOS.

In the same way, Google I couldn’t push Manzana to allow a version of Chrome for iOS that is not based on WebKit.

How much does Google pay Apple? Rumor or reality.

There are no details on how much Google might pay Apple for Google ChromeSo far everything is based on rumors.

However, it has already been reported that the publicly known agreement to be the default search engine in the iphone probably means that Google will pay to Manzana up to $15 billion a year.

This payment is to ensure that your search engine is the default option on the devices of Manzana.

But the recent news that Google is paying to AppleChrome for searches on iOS as part of a search revenue sharing agreement is a first.

It appears that the details of the revenue sharing agreement are only known to a small number of people.

The amount that Google is paying to Manzana and the terms of the agreement come from reports of the CMA.

The relationship between Manzana and Google is under constant scrutiny by the US Department of Justice and the UK Markets and Competition Authority (CMA)who appear to be investigating the secret search revenue sharing deal.

The result is a situation in which Manzana and Google they see significant advantages in maintaining a mutual dominant position.

This market share is considered “per se illegal” under US antitrust law and is likely to be challenged as new information emerges.