Google is also redesigning the Play Store: here’s how it changes with the Material You

For some time now the green robot has been speaking another language: with Android 12, in fact, Google has chosen to introduce a new visual grammar that is at the same time in continuity with some principles of Material Design, and in complete break with others, in an attempt to create a more personal experience, with greater weight on the emotional aspect.

We are talking, of course, of the Material You and its revolution made up of dynamic and colorful themes. Now Mountain View seems ready to put its hand to the heart of its suite, or the Play Store, the crossroads where users meet apps, download and update them.

THE PILL GOES DOWN

The Play Store it has already been graphically updated in October, but only as regards the home screen. Today instead 9to5Googledigging in the code of the latest APKfound traces of the further changes that big G is about to introduce to standardize the entire interface to the dictates of the Material You.

As evident from the images above, which compare the current Play Store graphics (on the left, with a dark theme) to the one that is in the works (the remaining two screenshots, with a light theme), the rectangles with slightly rounded edges will leave the place a pill shaped buttonswhich are thus more compact, for the “Install”, “Update” and “Uninstall” functions (also in the “Downloads pending” screen).

NOT JUST PILLS

Curiously, the reverse process occurs instead in the “Manage app and device” section where i filter buttons abandon the pill design (which has now changed place in the hierarchy, evidently, and is intended for main functions) that we see today to instead introduce a rectangular layout.

Currently, however, the changes are visible only by handing the APK code, and therefore have not yet been introduced: it is possible, therefore, that at the time of their implementation there are changes. Also because at the moment the new buttons do not seem to be sensitive to the variation of colors of the new dynamic themes, a key element of the Material You experience.