Google is adding a fun feature to Gboard

Gboard has a series of options that allow us to give our conversations in chats a fun touch. And now it is adding a new dynamic.

If you love to fill your conversations with emojis, then you will love the new option that Google proposes in its keyboard.

Gboard adds a new option to fill your chats with emojis

As mentioned by 9toGoogle, the Google keyboard is showing a new option that will allow you to play with emojis to add fun to your chats. Those who already have this update find the icon of a magic wand in the area where we find the microphone icon.

When they press that option, a series of emojis that are related to the text that we are writing in the chat are automatically added. Yes, as if it were an emoji translator.

If you tap the magic wand only once, you will see that the emojis repeat the same meaning of the text you wrote, and if you tap twice, emojis are interspersed between the words. So if you are one of those who add emojis to all conversations, this new Gboard option will be useful for you to give your chats a fun touch with a simple action.

Apparently this new option is not yet available to everyone. This may be an update that is rolling out gradually, or it may just be a feature in testing. And another detail to keep in mind is that the new dynamics proposed by the Google keyboard works only in English.

And it’s not the only feature we hope to see implemented in Gboard. Let’s remember that one of the functions being tested in the Gboard beta gives the possibility of creating stickers with personalized phrases. So we will have to wait for future updates to test these series of novelties.