Google invests in these 12 companies founded by women

in your program for Startups Accelerator: Women FoundersGoogle aims to balance the destination of the money used to invest in startups, since currently only 2% is invested in by women.

Since 2020 they have been working on the subject, and now they announce the twelve selected companies in the United States and Canada:

– Advocatia – empowers healthcare organizations with the ability to engage and enroll their clients in programs that reduce costs and improve outcomes.

– Arintra – helps hospitals and clinics save time and maximize reimbursement by automating medical coding

– Blossom Social – Canada’s first social brokerage, combining mobile-first stock trading with a social community for investors.

– CIRT Can I recycle this? – creates software and uses AI to digitize the circularity of products and packaging for the modern world, helping customers eliminate waste.

– CyDeploy – provides intelligent, automated configuration to make security changes quickly and confidently.

– Emaww – provides the most advanced and least intrusive emotion analysis for websites to improve the user experience and improve their digital well-being with emotional intelligence.

– Farm Generations – Build sustainable technology for the future of small farms.

– Hound – a platform for veterinary recruiting, veterinary employee engagement technology, and home veterinary care delivery.

– Generatable – develops the best machine learning models to improve the efficiency of oncology drug development.

– MedEssist – transforms local pharmacies into state-of-the-art healthcare facilities.

– Noticeninja – turns paper notices and manual processes into automated digital workflows.

– Zero5 – transforms parking spaces into technology-enabled mobility service centers for all vehicles from level 0 to 5 of autonomy.

For 10 weeks, they will participate in an intensive virtual program with access to Google programs, products, people and technology, all to help them achieve their goals and continue with their next phase of growth.

Learn more at developers.googleblog.com