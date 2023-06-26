Google introduces new icon for Find My Device notification

Another novelty is the arrival of a new icon that is aligned with the colorful design from other Google products . The new icon appears in a notification when the account owner or someone else searches for a lost device.

Google is working on new features to ensure the safety and effectiveness of Find My Device, a tool that, as its name already makes clear, guarantees the location of registered smartphones. For the next updates, Google wants to enable location even without mobile networks.

The information was shared by the founder of the Google News Telegram channel, Nail Sadykov. The new logo is a circle surrounded by two fan-shaped shapes, appearing in the colors of the Google logo. It replaces the old phone-centric green logo, which shows a handset on a pin.

The rebranding could be in line with Google’s investments in the app, such as new features that allow find more types of devices, even those that are offline.

Another novelty regarding the notification is that every time someone looks for a device associated with the user’s Google account, he will receive an email and a push on his cell phone. Previously, this only happened for the device being tracked.