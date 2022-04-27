Google introduces Media CDN, to deliver content faster on the Internet

A CDN is responsible for taking the content of our website and distributing it to various servers around the world, so that when a person from the other side of the planet accesses our website, they will download content from the closest server, thus obtaining a faster.

There are many CDNs in the world today, and there are some specialized in multimedia content that can help a lot to speed up the loading of websites with a lot of photos and videos.

Now, during the NAB Show 2022 Streaming Summit, Google launched its Media CDN globally, a platform for delivering content using the same infrastructure we see on YouTube.

Media CDN distributes the content of our website in 1,300 cities in 200 countries, so the possibility of having a server nearby is relatively high.

To differentiate itself from the competition, Google offers delivery protocols tailored to individual users as well as network conditions, with industry-leading download rates. In the same way that YouTube videos adapt to our connection and location, so would our content if we contract Media CDN.

They have multiple levels of caching, minimize calls to the origin, and generally relieve performance stress, saving infrastructure costs. On another level, it’s like what an AMP page does. If we have millions of views on an AMP page, our contracted server will not be extremely affected, because most of the load is done from Google’s servers.

Media CDN also has tools for ad insertion, and uses technology to drive interactive experiences, like real-time statistics during sporting events, for example.

They are still far from being able to compare with the giant Akamai, which controls almost half of the CDN market in the world, but it is a good first step for Google.

You have more information about this product at cloud.google.com.