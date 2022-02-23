Google introduced Checks, a privacy platform for mobile apps

With the aim of providing developers of all sizes with better tools to achieve their goals in environments that adequately protect their privacy, Google developed an initiative focused on this.

This is Checks, a privacy platform initiated by Google’s internal incubator, Area 120, which will focus its attention on mobile application developers.

Privacy support for app developers

For context, Checks was presented as a privacy support tool for developers. The GDPR and its implementation are taken as an example, which for less experienced or prepared people was a greater challenge. “We’ve heard from developers that it’s difficult to keep up with regulatory and app store policy changes, and determine how those changes apply to their apps. The checks help developers gain confidence to make informed decisions by identifying potential compliance issues, providing clear and actionable information in plain language, and offering links to relevant resources.” comment in your introductory text.

Work teams can better collaborate in legal, business and engineering roles using the Checks platform. This product gives everyone access to the same kind of information, without depending on technical training. In this way, the flow of information is simplified to speed up evaluations and decision making.

Also, the platform provides help to complete the Google Play Data Security information, required to make it transparent to users how their data is used. Using Checks, you can check what tracked information needs to be declared.

In addition, Checks can help keep track of development kits (SDKs), keeping up with changes to Android so you can stay up-to-date with its features, integrations, and design.

Checks is a very interesting platform for app developers, at a time when privacy and security are issues of great interest, not only for professionals in the area, but also for users themselves. It is not yet fully available to the public, but it is possible to request early access by following this link.