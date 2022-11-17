Google improves the function of going back to the previous screen, but it should only appear on Android 14

O Google presented developers with the evolution of the function that allows the user to view a preview of the previous page. This feature serves to prevent what the company’s team called falsing🇧🇷 That is, the act of unintentionally closing applications and which often interferes with navigation on Android.

Who uses the android 13 already faced with something like that, but what the manufacturer is preparing is something more complete and that should arrive in android 14🇧🇷 The idea, then, becomes showing the preview of the previous page within the app itself, something that looks like what happens in the iOS🇧🇷 The developer presented at the Android Dev Summit how the function should work.