Google improves its communication app for teams with this update

It will be much easier to search within Google Chat thanks to its latest update.

An improvement that will save users time despite the mess they have in their chats. We tell you what this novelty is about.

Google Chat improves its search dynamics

A few months ago, Google Chat added search features so that users could easily find any content, without having to manually scroll through the chats.

And now it makes that system even better with a new update for the web version of Google Chat. Now users will be able to use different search filters to simplify the task:

From: messages sent by specific people

said in: messages said in a specific conversation or space

Date: messages sent during a specific date range

Contains a file: Messages that include documents, spreadsheets, slides, and more.

Contains a link: messages that include links

I am mentioned: messages that mention you

Yes, it follows a similar dynamic to the one we use at Gmail. You just have to type the keyword in the search bar and then use the filters to set the type of search.

That way, we won’t have to search through all the messages that use the word “marketing”, when we only want to find the attachment that a certain colleague sent us along with their marketing proposal.

A dynamic that will save us a lot of time. As mentioned by the Google team, the ability to use these filters from the web version of Google Chat is now available for both Google Workspace customers, legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers, and users with personal Google accounts.

If you still don’t see it in your account, don’t worry, it will be updated at any time to add these new search filters.