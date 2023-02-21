Google implemented a fix for Chrome’s excessive battery consumption

Google Chrome has often been criticized for its battery consumption on laptops. While the browser is one of the most popular options available, many users have reported issues related to excessive battery drain, relative to other browsers.

Google has just started rolling out memory and power saving modes to its Chrome desktop editions on Windows, Mac, ChromeOS, and Linux. These new settings are designed to help reduce power consumption and system resource usage.

Google could have fixed Chrome’s battery drain problems in its versions for computers

These optimizations were initially introduced for a limited share of Google Chrome users in December, but are now rolling out to all Mac, Windows, and Chromebook users running the latest version, Chrome 110.

Memory saving mode allows users to optimize their system memory by freeing up resources allocated to inactive tabs. This helps free up more resources for active pages and apps. It also makes sure that Chrome doesn’t slow down due to lack of memory resources, since going back to an inactive tab will cause Chrome to allocate memory resources to it again.

The feature known as “Memory Saver” also helps Chrome use up to 30% less memory, ensuring that all video and gaming activity tabs are not affected by freezes or slowdowns.

The other enhancement introduced, Power Saving Mode, helps Chrome reduce battery power usage by limiting background activity and visual effects. Enabling this mode can help improve the performance of your games and videos as it consumes less resources while running in the background.

To enable memory optimization and power saving modes in Chrome, just go to Settings and navigate to the Performance tab that appears there. Once these options are enabled, a leaf icon will appear to the right of the omnibox as a sign that the mode is active, and this feature can be quickly disabled by clicking the icon if required.

This new setting is enabled by default in the browser, available to all users running Chrome 110. Its use, which can be turned off at individual discretion, should help reduce power consumption and system resource usage while improving the performance.