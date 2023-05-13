Google I/O 2023 unveils PaLM 2 large language model

At Google I/O on Wednesday, the tech giant announced a new large language model: PaLM 2(opens in a new tab).

PaLM 2 is the next iteration of PaLM (which stands for Pathways Language Model), which was launched in April 2022(opens in a new tab). It understands over 100 languages, has improved math, logic, and reasoning capabilities, and is pre-trained on Python, JavaScript, and other coding languages.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced four different sizes of PaLM 2: “Gecko,” “Otter,” “Bison,” and “Unicorn.” Gecko is agile enough to work on mobile devices even when offline. As of today, PaLM 2 powers 25 Google products including Bard, Workspace, and specialized versions for cybersecurity (Sec-PaLM 2) and medical knowledge (Med-PaLM 2). Developers can soon get their hands on the PaLM 2 API by signing up for the waitlist.

- Advertisement -

SEE ALSO: Google’s Duet AI will bring generative AI to Docs, Sheets, Meet, and more

Amazon launches a new version of its Fire TV Stick 4K, more powerful than the previous one

When the original PaLM was launched, it was on the cutting edge, and hailed for its ability to parse jokes(opens in a new tab). To say it was soon overshadowed by GPT-3 and GPT-4, the models powering OpenAI’s ChatGPT, would be an understatement. It was clobbered. With PaLM 2, Google is introducing a new contender to challenge GPT-4.

Developers can soon get their hands on the PaLM 2 API by signing up for the waitlist(opens in a new tab).