Google I / O 2023: details of what we will see this May 10

Google has announced the date of its next developer conference, I/O 2023, which will take place on Wednesday, May 10.

The Google Developer Conference is one of the most important events for the developer community and technology fans. The last time this conference was held live was in 2019, and since then some changes have been made due to the pandemic.

First details of I/O 2023, including Android 14 and new hardware

In 2020 there was no developer conference, and in 2021 there was a live presentation on a smaller stage on campus, aimed at some employees. In 2022, Google returned to its regular concert venue and invited some developers to watch the keynotes live as part of a one-day event.

The I/O 2023 developer conference will be similar, with a “limited live audience.” It will begin with a keynote address delivered by Google CEO Sundar Pichai at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California. This will be followed by the developer’s keynote and then “100+ technical sessions, available on demand.”

One of the great advantages of this digital experience is the opportunity to reach a global audience, since the content will continue to be available asynchronously and in different languages. Some translated content, such as videos with subtitles, will be available shortly after the event.

Soon, Google will make the agenda and program available closer to the event date. In addition, registration for I/O 2023—which is now open—enables you to receive updates on the event schedule and content, along with relevant developer news via email.

As for the announcements, Android 14 is expected to be one of the main topics, along with some announcements in the field of artificial intelligence. As for hardware, expect the Pixel 7a to be announced, the Pixel tablet to get a release date, and maybe even a Pixel Fold reveal.

On the event page, visitors can enjoy a countdown and a music player. Conference registration is free and open.