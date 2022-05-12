Google I / O 2022: Follow the presentation with us starting at 18:45 | Live

This evening will be held the highly anticipated Google I / O 2022, the annual event with which the Mountain View house announces all the main news in Android and beyond. As always, the appointment is set for 19:00, but us we look forward to seeing you live starting at 6.45pm to discuss all the latest rumors and to hazard a few hypotheses on what could be the main themes of the event.

Obviously the protagonist of the evening will be right Android 13 the next operating system that the company has already begun to release in both Developer Preview and Beta 1 versions, so today we expect to find out what all the news that will arrive on the final version expected for the fall will be.

There will probably also be room for hardware, more precisely as regards the theme of wearables and mid-range smartphones. The famous Pixel Watch is certainly one of the most anticipated devices and that we expect to see on the I / O stage, also thanks to the huge amount of rumors and leaks that have concerned it, while on the mid-range front we expect that Google lift the veil on the much talked about Pixel 6a.

Beyond that there will certainly be room for more insights also on everything that orbits around the theme of Google services, therefore it promises to be an interesting and novelty event. If you want to follow it with us you can do it directly on this page, by connecting from 6.45pm.