Google Home: quick control of connected objects from the lock screen gets...

Google Home: quick control of connected objects from the lock screen gets a makeover

Tech News

Published on

By Mubashir Hassan
google home quick control of connected objects from the lock.jpg
google home quick control of connected objects from the lock.jpg
With the latest update to the Google Home Preview version, the manufacturer has taken the opportunity to revamp the interface for quickly controlling devices from the lock screen.

google home interface
Credit: 123RF

After integrating the Material You interface on Gmail in February 2023, it is the turn of the Google Home application to experience some changes. As our colleagues from the 9To5Google site report, the manufacturer has just deployed the latest build 2.67.25.1 of the Preview version of the app. Since September 2022, Google has indeed offered a Preview version of Google Home for those who wish to discover the new features in preview.

According to users, the manufacturer decided to revamp the interface of quick control of objects from the lock screen. As a reminder, since Android 11, it is possible to obtain quick access to your connected devices on the lock screen on Pixels and other Android smartphones.

Via tiles, you can therefore turn on or off your connected lamps, increase or decrease the volume of your speaker, etc. Unfortunately, the customization options were few. However, with Android 14, Google obviously wants to give more freedom for developers to organize this interface.

google home update
Credits: 9To5Google

Google Home wants to give developers more freedom

Indeed, with this latest update, an Android application developer will be able to add the activity or command of his choice in the quick control panel. As can be seen in the screenshots shared by 9to5Google, the user can on the new version of the app add their favorite objects and specific actions to the quick access pane.

Xiaomi Redmi note 11S and Redmi note 11, prices, features, links and discount coupons

But these are only the possibilities offered by the Google Home app. As this first look suggests, any application that takes advantage of the Quick Control Panel will be able to arrange this interface however it wants. In other words, compatible apps like Tasker or Samsung SmartThings should be able to appear on Android 14 lock screen.

As a reminder, Google regularly improves the Home formula. In August 2022, the manufacturer extended the number of devices connected with the application. Fans, vacuum cleaners and TVs have since benefited from extensive controls.

Source : 9T05Google

