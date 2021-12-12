Google Home, on the remote control for Android TV comes the d-pad

There is one to follow very simple pairing procedure the first time (enter the six-character code displayed on the TV), then the layout of the remote control appears: a large pad at the top that can be operated with swipes and taps instead of the directional pad and the key buttons for volume, Home, Assistant and so on down. You can also turn the device off and on

In the last few hours, the distribution of a new update of the Home app has started which adds a new feature: the layout with directional keypad instead of “trackpad”. In short, everyone can choose the interface they prefer: the trackpad is perhaps more comfortable to maneuver “blindly”, that is, without looking at the smartphone and focusing instead on what happens on the big screen, but the d-pad is probably more comfortable and immediate for those used to traditional remote controls.