Google Home is completely renewed to improve the smart home experience: these are its novelties

this October, It is eight years old, and in all this time we have seen how we had more and more connected devices in our home, but also that it was still a bit far from offering us a smart home, something that Google wants to solve soon with its new application.

google is reimagining the future of Google Home to make the smart home easy to use, where we can configure and control all our devices from a single application, and where all our devices work together. And this Google wants to achieve with the new google home app.

Fast Pair with Matter

To make the linking and configuration of the new home automation devices in our home much faster and easier, Fast Pair technology arrives at Google Home for devices compatible with Matter, the new home automation standard that improves compatibility and communication between home automation devices. different brands. Our Android device will automatically detect the new Matter device to help us with your assistant to configure it and link it to its respective application.

A new Google Home

Over the next few weeks, Google Home will improve the smart home , first launching a preliminary version that will allow us to test this new version that will arrive with important news.

Google Home will launch a new application. The application will be renewed, so we are not facing yet another redesign of the application. The application will release new features and sections that will easier to manage our smart home.

One of the first innovations are the favoritesa new section that will allow us to have our own custom view. There you can have your most important devices, actions and automations, making them much more accessible.

Google Home will also allow us create spaces to group devices by categories such as lights, cameras, thermostats, or network devices in one view. This will make it easier and faster to find and configure a device type.

More customization options are coming next year with the personalized spaces so we can create our own categories. Thus, for example, we can group the cameras for pets that we have at home into a category.

A sneak peek of Custom Spaces, available next year

Google Home will also debut a mini media player That will allow us see what’s playing in your home and easily control the volume or access, playback or access your remote to change channels.

More integration with Nest security cameras

The new Google Home app improves its compatibility with Google Nest cameras. The new Nest camera controller will allow us to quickly find the most important moments. We’ll be able to scroll through hours of video history in seconds and see important events tagged and organized by type, such as person, package, vehicle, activity or animal.

more automated

The new Google Home app will also debut the new Google Home tab. automationin addition to improving home routines, to support triggers and new actions that give us more control over what we want to happen with our devices at each moment of the day and for certain events produced by other devices.

Early next year Google wants to launch a script editor that will offer over 100 new features and capabilities to give us more control over the automation of all our connected devices.

Google Home on more devices

Finally, we will be able to control our home on more types of devices. Until now it was only possible through our mobile or tablet, but soon it will be possible through watches with Wear OS and through our computer with the new web version of [home.google.com](https://home.google.com ,) which the company will launch in a few weeks.

Via | Google