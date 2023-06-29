Google Home application brings new design with improvements for tablets and foldables; see how it turned out

- Advertisement -

Google Home, a control panel for the brand’s smart home devices, started getting a major design change last month. Now available to all users, the new version of the application had its new visual details displayed in photographs shared by the site. 9to5Google. The images show that the application now has a much more responsive user interface to the different form factors that exist in the market, including traditional cell phones, foldable devices and tablets. For each device, the control panel acquires an adapted layout. Check out how the tool looks on a regular screen:

Next, you can see the same sections of Google Home open on a Pixel Fold, the brand's folding cell phone, which has an internal 7.6-inch screen with a 6:5 ratio, making it resemble a compact tablet. The available space allows for the addition of different elements to the application's user interface. The bottom bar is now on the left side, while the buttons that separate the different smart home options now take up more space on the screen, making it easier to read and adding more information for quick viewing. In the surveillance cameras section, for example, it is possible to videos at the same time. Look:

A similar optimization can be seen on tablets. On these devices, Google Home takes advantage of even more usable space to keep the dense amount of information, allowing the user to control more things on a single screen.

Last but not least, the images show how Google Home behaves on the external screen of the Razr 40 Ultra, Motorola’s “flip” folding cell phone. This model has an external display of only 3.6 inches, but it manages to display a good amount of controls and information from the devices of the smart home.

The images reiterate Google’s commitment to transforming Android into a responsive platform capable of adapting to any display size. Recently, Google Keep received an update that brought the ability to open multiple note windows on tablets and foldable phones.





