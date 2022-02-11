Google hides an app in Android 13 that hides private data when sharing photos

Android 13 is here with a minor changelog that is focused, for now, on developers. And there is an app that appeared by surprise in this first version for developers: Camera Obfuscator allows you to hide most of the information in the photos.

With the arrival of Android 13 we have been gradually analyzing what this version of the operating system brings back. Not that much time has passed since the release of another key version in testing, Android 12L, so the news for the user is scarce. Of course, there is an app that suddenly appeared on our Pixel and instantly caught our attention: Camera Obfuscator. Let’s see what it does.

An app that removes much of the private trail of photos

Camera Obfuscator on the Google Pixel 6

Not that there are too many changes noticeable to the naked eye in Android 13. In fact, the biggest news is focused on the code and the APIs that developers should use with their applications. Although yes, Google seems to have missed an app that, in principle, is being used internally.

Camera Obfuscator offers a somewhat strange aspect for a Google app: its text interface anticipates that it is not indicated for majority use. As they point out in Android Police, it is most likely that this newcomer along with Android 13 is a test feature used internally by Google developers themselves. Still, it’s perfectly functional.

The app offers two ways of working: attach images from the application itself (with the “+” in the lower right corner) or use it as a bridge taking advantage of the Android share menu. The result is in both cases the same: Camera Obfuscator cleans the image file of most of the Exif data that cameras leave with each shot.

Left, image without obfuscation. Right, obfuscated image

With Camera Obfuscator photos are lightened, camera information and other private data is deleted. What does remain, at least according to our tests, is the location. It seems quite strange to us since putting shared images on the map poses a serious privacy risk.

Camera Obfuscator removes the Exif data of the camera model, shooting conditions and others related to the user. In addition, it lightens the image: it reduces its weight by 70%, as well as its dimensions

Camera Obfuscator has appeared on the Google Pixel 6 after updating to the first Android 13 Developers Preview, but it does not seem to appear in the rest of the Pixel compatible with this DP1 (not even on the Google Pixel Pro). Perhaps Google will integrate it into the system once it updates Android 13 to beta and stable.

