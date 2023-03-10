Google helps you to have your important notes always at hand on your mobile

Google Keep is adding a new option that will make it easier for you to have the shopping list, or any important note, always in view on your mobile.

So beyond the functions you already know, now you will have a dynamic that allows you to customize the way you use the app’s widgets on your mobile.

Google Keep gains a new widget on Android so that you always have your important note in sight

There are many applications that allow us to take notes and manage tasks. And among them, we have Google Keep. One of the favorites among those who prefer a more minimalist style, since it allows to maintain a simple dynamic.

And if you use Google Keep on your mobile you have an extra, since you can use the widgets to always have its functions and some of your important notes at hand. For example, you can use the widget that allows you to have a collection, be it all notes, pinned notes, or reminders.

Or you can choose the quick actions widget to have some of its most popular features on screen, such as open a note, create a checklist, record an audio note, and more. And now a third widget is added that allows you to put a single note on the mobile screen.

That is, you can dedicate the widget to have a single note visible. In this way, you can always have that shopping list, your to-dos for the day, a reminder, useful information, etc. at hand. Much easier than having to open the app and search for a specific note.

If you still don’t see this option on your mobile, don’t worry, as it will arrive with the latest Google Keep update. So if you don’t have version 5.23.082.02.90 yet, you’ll have to wait for Google Play to release the update.