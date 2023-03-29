Google has quietly capped the number of files you can store in Drive

Google is careful not to announce it publicly, but Drive, its online storage service, imposes a restriction on the number of folders and files that can be created and hosted on its servers.

Cloud storage and office tools are now part of our daily lives. Google Drive is one of the most popular platforms for individuals and professionals. The latter can, against payment, benefit from a storage of up to 30 TB. But regardless of their weight, the number of files and folders that can be created in Drive is now limited.

Several Reddit members report seeing a error message when they try to create a file or even an empty folder. One of them says: “I had the same problem with my Google Drive 2 TB account. However, it is only filled to 1.62 TB”. After some research, he discovers that Google recently imposed a limit of 5 million files on Drive, and that, regardless of how much storage you pay for.

The number of files you can create in Drive is limited, companies find out the hard way

As the Reddit conversation title says, “If your files are 400KB on average and you have a 2TB Google One subscription, you will reach the 5 million limit before you run out of storage space “. To avoid this kind of inconvenience, the company advises to clean up your files. For businesses that churn through millions of pieces of data every day, it’s mission impossible, and as one customer put it in a trouble ticket to Google: “It causes huge disruptions in the work of tens of thousands of professionals “.

More than the five million file limit in Google Drive, it’s the poor communication surrounding this new measure which is blamed on the Silicon Valley giant. Perhaps the company is afraid of losing its customers to the benefit of the competition? Indeed, equivalent services, such as Microsoft’s OneDrive or DropBox do not apply the same limits.

