5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Asus
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
HomeTech NewsAppsGoogle has quietly capped the number of files you can store in...

Google has quietly capped the number of files you can store in Drive

Tech NewsApps

Published on

By Mubashir Hassan
google has quietly capped the number of files you can.jpg
google has quietly capped the number of files you can.jpg
- Advertisement -

Google is careful not to announce it publicly, but Drive, its online storage service, imposes a restriction on the number of folders and files that can be created and hosted on its servers.

google-drive-screen
Credit: 123rf

Cloud storage and office tools are now part of our daily lives. Google Drive is one of the most popular platforms for individuals and professionals. The latter can, against payment, benefit from a storage of up to 30 TB. But regardless of their weight, the number of files and folders that can be created in Drive is now limited.

To read – Google aligns itself with Apple and offers a free VPN to its One subscribers

- Advertisement -

Several Reddit members report seeing a error message when they try to create a file or even an empty folder. One of them says: “I had the same problem with my Google Drive 2 TB account. However, it is only filled to 1.62 TB”. After some research, he discovers that Google recently imposed a limit of 5 million files on Drive, and that, regardless of how much storage you pay for.

The number of files you can create in Drive is limited, companies find out the hard way

As the Reddit conversation title says, “If your files are 400KB on average and you have a 2TB Google One subscription, you will reach the 5 million limit before you run out of storage space “. To avoid this kind of inconvenience, the company advises to clean up your files. For businesses that churn through millions of pieces of data every day, it’s mission impossible, and as one customer put it in a trouble ticket to Google: “It causes huge disruptions in the work of tens of thousands of professionals “.

Six novelties that will reach WhatsApp

More than the five million file limit in Google Drive, it’s the poor communication surrounding this new measure which is blamed on the Silicon Valley giant. Perhaps the company is afraid of losing its customers to the benefit of the competition? Indeed, equivalent services, such as Microsoft’s OneDrive or DropBox do not apply the same limits.

Source : Reddit

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

Amazon begins labeling products with frequent returns

E-commerce giant Amazon has begun labeling some products with a "frequently returned product" warning...
Microsoft

Success! Resident Evil 4 Remake Is The Franchise’s Second Biggest Launch

The Resident Evil 4 remake became the second biggest in franchise history, according to...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.