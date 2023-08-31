google has integrated artificial intelligence into its meet video conferencing program

Google has incorporated artificial intelligence into its Meet video conferencing program through a feature called Duet. In the near future it is planned

Google has incorporated artificial intelligence into its Meet video conferencing program through a feature called Duet. New features are planned for the near future, including the ability to create notes in real time. Google unveiled several new artificial intelligence (AI)-powered features at Cloud Next that will soon be available in Meet’s video calling app.

Duet, the HI assistant, will provide detailed overviews of conversations even in the middle of a video call, and after the call ends, everything will be saved in documents. This AI will also be able to “attend” meetings in Meet instead of users, automatically generate texts about the contents of the meeting, and notes will be available to all participants in the video call.

In addition, Duet will offer features to enhance picture, lighting and sound using studio-grade technology. The facial recognition system will add dynamic tiles with the names of participants, as well as automatic subtitles with real-time translation into 18 languages.

Workspace corporate clients will be the first to have access to Duet AI functionality, costing them $30 per month.