Google has canceled the foldable Pixel Fold according to a report

A while ago, we heard that Google was preparing a foldable Pixel, but the company has never said anything about that supposed Pixel Fold.

Ross Young, who has sources within the supply chain through his work at Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), suggests that the foldable Pixel Fold that Google was planning to make has been canceled.

Multiple sources have confirmed to Young that the company is not going to launch a Pixel Fold on the market in 2021 or the first half of 2022.

The available information indicates that Google has canceled the development because the expected price of the Pixel Fold would have been too high to compete against Samsung.

Our sources indicated that Google believed that the product would not be as competitive as it had to be.

They probably thought that competing against Samsung in the United States and Europe in a small niche market with higher costs than its main competitor, would tip the balance against this project.

The Pixel Fold was expected to have Similar specs to the Galaxy Z Fold 3, including a similar internal folding screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

However, it could have fallen short in other respects. The Pixel Fold was rumored to include the same image sensors as the old Pixel 5, which would certainly have negatively affected sales.

We may never know if Google was planning to launch a foldable phone. At least Samsung keeps releasing better and better foldable devices.