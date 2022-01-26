There is no doubt that the gold of our times is information and behind it are hackers, governments and large companies. However, for the latter it can be problematic that their mechanisms are discovered and exposed. The most recent case of this is with Google, which has been sued for misleadingly collecting location data from its users.

The case has been opened by Washington DC prosecutor Karl Racine and his namesakes are expected to replicate the complaint in Indiana and Texas.

Deceptive Data Collection Gets Google Sued

According to what was stated in the complaint against G, the accusations refer to the fact of using the so-called “Dark Patterns” to deceive users. Dark Patterns represent a form of interface design that seeks to confuse users. It is a practice that is used especially in sites dedicated to online sales to encourage purchase.

In that sense, an example of a dark pattern is when a site lies about the availability of a product, saying that there are only 3 pieces left. This generates an effect on the user that leads him to accelerate the purchase before they are sold out, when there is probably a lot of availability.

Knowing this, we can understand a little more why Google has been sued due to its data collection practices. According to the complainants, the company offered options for users to decide what personal data they would have access to. However, Google has been having access to people’s location for about 5 years even though they have decided to block tracking.

Specifically, 3 Google faults are pointed out about this:

Make it impossible to block tracking of our location.

Making users believe that they could do it from the account settings.

Tricking Android users that they could block tracking from device settings.

It is noteworthy that the company has responded by expressing the commitment they have to offer more and better security solutions. Furthermore, they say that the accusations are not only inaccurate, but also outdated and that they will vigorously defend themselves to make everything clear.

In this way, we can only wait how events unfold, considering that they are in full swing.