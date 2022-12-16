Google has an alternative to ChatGPT, but its results still need to be reliable

The rise of ChatGPT As an example of what an advanced chatbot can do, plus its powerful impact, it has called into question the current model under which search engines work.

At Google, faced with this phenomenon, they believe that it is too soon to adopt a similar tool, which they are already working on, by the way. The main reason for postponing this step is a matter of reputation, since they assure that they need to ensure a higher level of reliability about the results that may arise through this route.

Google will also bet on a chatbot, but not immediately

A CNBC report announced that in Google, the phenomenon unleashed by ChatGPT during the last month, is also generating concerns regarding the future of the search engine.

According to what was stated in that press release, at a company meeting, a Google employee asked if the recently popularized OpenAI chatbot represents a “missed opportunity” for the famous search engine. Jeff Dean, a Google executive, responded that the company has to take more “reputational risk” when providing incorrect information and as a result is moving “more conservatively than a small start-up.”

Google is already exploring its possibilities with AI under this format, with projects LaMDA, abbreviation for “Language Model for Dialogue Applications” or “Language Model for Dialogue Applications”, in Spanish. However, Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet, said that Google has several plans for the next year that focus on this type of technology, but also stressed that they will work cautiously, saying “this is an area where we need to be bold and responsible, so we need to balance that”.

Regarding the “state of the art” of this kind of technology, what we know so far about chatbots is mainly demonstrative, with results that, despite being surprising in many cases, still do not have the necessary reliability to be taken as a source. first level. Even the CEO of OpenAi himself, Sam Altman, said about ChatGPT that “It’s a mistake to trust him for something important right now”highlighting that the tool currently available “It’s a preview of the progress; We have a lot of work to do in terms of solidity and veracity”.

Google’s next steps with AI applied in a way that is more visible to users during their user experience, “beyond the covers,” as Dean put it, could be a while in coming. There is the potential presence of bias, inaccurate or erroneous information, inappropriate content and other challenges to be resolved, before it is a safe card for a search engine that concentrates 90% of the market share in its sector.