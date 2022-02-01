Domestic violence has always been a problem that has been present in society. In fact, one in four women, as well as one in seven men, may be victims of domestic violence. Serious figures that, thanks to the covid-19 pandemic, They have increased and made evident in Google.

In response to this increasingly tangible reality, Google has added a box with contact information for the National Domestic Violence Hotline to search topics related to violence.

The terms that will make the number of the National Violence Hotline appear in Google

Via The Verge

When you type in Google search terms like: “domestic violence” or “my boyfriend hit me” in the United States, the National Domestic Violence Hotline box will automatically be generated.

In the box, in addition to the phone number, you will see the direct link to online chats and a direct link to make a call. This being a huge help for those who are suffering a cycle of domestic violence.

In what languages, hours and days is it available?

As Crystal Justice, director of external affairs for The National Domestic Violence Hotline, points out: “This will help survivors, especially those in crisis, get the information and connection to support they need 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, quickly and with less displacement”.

In addition, telephone and chat services will be available in Spanish, English and 200 other languages ​​through interpreters.