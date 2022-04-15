Google has a secret iOS app that helps you move to Android

Since time immemorial, the world has been divided between Android fans and iOS fans.

Regardless of platform, Switching between the Apple and Google ecosystems hasn’t always been easy. Apple tried to make it a little easier for Android users who wanted to switch, and released a handy “Move to iOS” app on the Play Store in 2015.

Now Google has finally released its own app to move you from iOS to Androidwhich syncs two devices over the air to transfer the data and walks you through the iMessage deactivation process.

Before, if you went from iPhone to Android, you had to visit this website to learn how to back up your data and move it to Android using Google Drive.

the new app Switch to Android It aims to make this change a bit easier, although it is not yet developed enough to be fully functional. Some steps, for example, involve asking Apple for a copy of your data, which is a process that takes several days.

The app isn’t even currently listed in the Apple App Store (you can’t find it with a search), but if you feel like trying it out, you can download it to your iPhone if you access the direct page.