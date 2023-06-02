Google has a new way to show you finances on Android

If you follow finances from your Android mobile or tablet, now it will be much easier for you with the new widget that Google has launched.

Yes, the Google app has a new widget for you to follow the investments and the state of the stock market from the mobile home screen.

New widget to follow finances from Android

The Google team announced a series of new features for Android. And among them, the arrival of three new widgets for those who are part of the beta program of the Google app.

One of the widgets is designed to offer suggestions for shows and movies with Google TV. So we will see a mini billboard with personalized content recommendations, which just by pressing it will take you to the Google TV app.

On the other hand, there is a new widget with headlines taken from Google News. And the third option is the one that interests us, which has to do with a new widget with graphs of actions selected by Google Finance, so that the user can monitor from the Android home screen.

How to add the new widget to follow your investments from Android

Although the widget is a standard size, you can customize it to suit your preferences. To have this new widget on your Android mobile or tablet, you just have to click on an empty part of the screen, select the widget and look for the one with the name “Financial Watchlist”.

When you carry out all these steps, you will see that Google gives you a series of options so that you can customize the way the information will be displayed in the widget. You will be able to specify which value will have more prominence, and which will occupy a secondary place.

Of course, it will show you the most important information for each value, along with the corresponding graph so you can see its evolution. One detail to keep in mind is that these widgets are part of a beta, so they may be unstable or stop working at any time.