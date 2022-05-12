Google has a new tool to remove private information

During the Google I/O event, a new tool was unveiled that will make it easier for users to remove personal data from the search engine.

A new dynamic that expands the type of personal content that can be removed from search results and makes the process even easier.

New Google tool to remove personal data in search results

Google is updating its privacy policies so that users can request that personal contact data be removed. Although it already had a dynamic that allows users to submit a request to have certain personal content removed from search results, this type of data was not taken into account.

From now on it will be possible to request that contact data such as telephone number, postal address and email address be deleted.

[…] Introducing a new tool in Google Search to help you easily control whether your personally identifiable information can be found in Search results, so you can have more peace of mind about your online presence

If we find one of the contact details we mention when we scroll through the search results, we can start the application process right then and there. This new tool will be integrated into the Google app and into individual search results.

And from that same tool, users will be able to follow up on their request and see the status of the process. This new option is not yet available, but the Google team mentions that it will be implemented in the coming months.

One detail to keep in mind is that this personal data deletion request only applies to search results, but Google will not delete content on the source website. In that case, the user will need to contact the site administrator to have the content removed.

On the other hand, the deletion of the data is not automatic, but the request goes through a review process before applying any measure.