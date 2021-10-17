Google has a new option to visit museums from your mobile

In 2018, Google launched Pocket Gallery, which allows users to enjoy works of art from mobile with virtual exhibitions that offer an immersive experience.

An initiative that can be enjoyed from the Google Arts & Culture app. So just by entering the app from our mobile, we can tour the museums with augmented reality.

And now this dynamic is much simpler, since it will not be necessary to install the app to enjoy this experience. As the Google team mentions, all Arts & Culture exhibits are now available without using the app.

Yes, all the exhibitions are now on the Arts & Culture website, so you can enjoy them without installing anything on your mobile. And if you want, you can also view it from the desktop browser.

Today, we are making the entire Pocket Gallery series available to anyone on the web, which means they can now be explored on desktop and mobile computers with or without AR capabilities.

This new initiative gives you the possibility to enjoy these exhibitions without the need for a mobile device with augmented reality. In some collections you will find that you have the advantage of having an audio narrator that will guide you through some outstanding details of the presentation.

In addition to this novelty, Google is launching a new exhibition with 40 marine-inspired works, which are part of collections from different interactional museums. You will find this new collection at this link.

And of course, it is not the only web initiative that allows us to enjoy museums online. In previous articles we have already mentioned more than 12 different options that allow us to browse the works of international galleries and museums from the web.